T20 World Cup: ‘West Indies Aren’t as Fortunate as Other Boards’ — Daren Sammy

2016 was a special year, not only for us as an international team, but the ladies, the Under-19 as well. The circumstances probably still the same. I remember coming into 2016, some of the names that my cricketers were called, some of the battles we had to fight. To this day, 10 years later, we're still fighting it. But we won't let that affect what we bring on the field. We try to control the things that are within our power. And some of these things are being dedicated, being resilient, being clear on our execution, which is the on-field play. We started the tournament well. Mumbai has been a place that has been kind to us in World Cups against same opposition we face tomorrow. So we look forward to it. Like I've said before, many people look at West Indies and all the issues that we have. And sometimes it reflects in the on-field performance. So they don't really give us much of a chance but within the group the confidence we have within our group, the players that we have, the experience we have playing in India. We know when we put it together and we trust our execution and the process; we become a very competitive team. And hopefully that competition could result in us winning cricket games and taking the tournament one game at a time. England is ahead of us tomorrow, and we focus on that. We hope to come out and put a good show out there at Wankhede.

Daren Sammy