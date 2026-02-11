T20 World Cup | We Want to Embrace This Occasion — Italy Captain Wayne Madsen

There have been some lengthy discussions, certainly amongst our group and with the Federation about medium and long-term planning in terms of how we grow the game within the country and things are being put in place for that. We need the structures around coaching, we need the facilities, there's a lot of things that we require to happen in order for us to build the game. But I think important is obviously having a high-performance set-up and one that identifies young talents as well and then obviously the pathway to be able to create that. I think the biggest challenge for us is that within the country there's no grass pitches and to be able to compete at a top level we have to have that. That's number one in terms of being able to take the game further and in that regard bring international cricket into the country, which will then allow us to develop even further. So yeah, there's a lot of discussions that have been had behind the scenes in terms of what needs to take place. And like I said, we'll be getting the support from federation, from the ICC, local governments, sponsors. So yeah, I think it's really important for the game that the collaboration is there so that we can develop it.

Wayne Madsen, to The Quint