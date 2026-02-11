T20 World Cup | We Want to Embrace This Occasion — Italy Captain Wayne Madsen
T20 World Cup 2026: Regardless of where they finish, Wayne Madsen's Italy have already made history.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Published:
T20 World Cup 2026: Wayne Madsen reflects on Italy's first match.
(Photo: X)
Purely on cricketing terms, Italy would not want to reminisce their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. They were steamrolled by Scotland at the Eden Gardens, succumbing to a 73-run defeat.
But Italy would look back on the game with fondness, and cherish the night in the Kolkata, for as long as they can. It was their debut at the T20 World Cup — less than 14 years since their first international match.
Captain Wayne Madsen, the Durban-born 42-year-old batter, could not bat in that fixture as he injured his shoulder during a fielding attempt. Yet, he acknowledges that the match was ‘special.’
Responding to a question from The Quint, ahead of Italy’s second match against Nepal, Madsen said:
It was such a special moment to play our first game. It didn't go to plan, but it was still a real special moment for everyone to be out there at Eden Gardens, playing our first World Cup game. We've reflected on it over the last couple of days, had some good time to look at our performance and obviously we want to improve on that performance. The biggest thing that we've spoken about as a team is taking the game on and going and enjoying ourselves. And it really is embracing this moment for us as players, as a cricket nation, and growing from it. So learning from this is going to be crucial. And that's what we want to get out of it. So for our players, for everyone in the squad, this is a real growing moment for us. And we don't just want to come here. It's not just about the taking part of the games and the tournaments, embracing everything around the World Cup and what India has to offer from a cricket perspective and from a cultural perspective. It's enjoying ourselves and I think we're certainly doing that as a squad and a group.
The Nepal squad that they will face on 12 February at the Wankhede Stadium features homegrown talent — which is found wanting in Italy, predominantly due to the lack of cricket’s popularity, and partly owing to the lack of grass pitches.
On being asked about what needs to be done to ensure sustained growth of cricket in a nation that loves its football, Madsen answered:
There have been some lengthy discussions, certainly amongst our group and with the Federation about medium and long-term planning in terms of how we grow the game within the country and things are being put in place for that. We need the structures around coaching, we need the facilities, there's a lot of things that we require to happen in order for us to build the game. But I think important is obviously having a high-performance set-up and one that identifies young talents as well and then obviously the pathway to be able to create that. I think the biggest challenge for us is that within the country there's no grass pitches and to be able to compete at a top level we have to have that. That's number one in terms of being able to take the game further and in that regard bring international cricket into the country, which will then allow us to develop even further. So yeah, there's a lot of discussions that have been had behind the scenes in terms of what needs to take place. And like I said, we'll be getting the support from federation, from the ICC, local governments, sponsors. So yeah, I think it's really important for the game that the collaboration is there so that we can develop it.
The Azzuris are yet to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup, and hence, the cricket team stood first in terms of World Cup qualification — a fact Madsen has highlighted previously, albeit with a humorous undertone.
Notably, the hosts of the FIFA World Cup, the USA are also competing at the T20 World Cup, and their President Donald Trump has voiced his support for the team, be it after they had already played their opening fixture against India.
Elaborating on the support his team has received from the Italian hierarchy, he said:
I think it's been hugely positive. I mean, from our administration, from the consulates out here, We've had a couple of meetings with the consulate members out in India, and I think the reception has been really positive, both here and back home. So it's great for the game within our country and for us being here, it's obviously great for the game around the world.