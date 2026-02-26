T20 World Cup: South Africa Play Great Levellers, Hand India Boost by Beating WI

After the events of 19 November 2023, one would scarcely have imagined Indians donning yellow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Yet, on Thursday, they did so — and with pride. Not the Australian yellow, but the South African one. And, unlike Suryakumar Yadav’s side on 22 February, they were not let down by Aiden Markram’s South Africa, who defeated West Indies by 9 wickets to hand India a major boost in the race to the semi-finals for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been inundated with accusations of serving a subdued atmosphere when the game situation does not favour the Indian cricket team. During India’s game against South Africa, pacer Arshdeep Singh had even been seen trying to rouse the crowd amid a Proteas onslaught, but enthusiasm was scarce.