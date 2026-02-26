T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Zimbabwe — a First-Of-Its-Kind Fixture. Literally.

His health was a bit bad. And then after that, he didn't have that much momentum. But last game, again, he looked good. And over thinking about one individual, personally, I never liked. Because we are playing with two- all-rounders and six batsmen. If we focus so much on one person, then obviously, without saying, that person also will be under pressure. So when he was hitting 100–80–70–90, no one was discussing that. So our job is to keep him in a good frame of mind and once he starts hitting the ball again, you will see the same Abhishek again, there is no doubt. Now in this game nobody can give guarantee that he will do it in the next match, but I think he is not far.

Sitanshu Kotak