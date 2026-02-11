T20 World Cup: ‘Nepal Knows How to Handle Pressure,’ Says Captain Rohit Paudel

Among the many impressive performances we have witnessed from associate teams in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Nepal has turned the most heads. Playing only their third T20 World Cup, not many would have expected them to give a two-time champion in England a run for their worth. But they did, and could have done more, if not for an excellent last over from Sam Curran.

That four-run defeat will be archived in books of history, but in the rapidly changing world of cricket, Nepal now faces the challenge of not letting the nascent accolades and admiration — from both fans and legends of the game like Dale Steyn — lead to complacency.