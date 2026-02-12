Welcome to Cricket, Azzuris — Italy Script History With First T20 World Cup Win

advertisement
Italian painter Caravaggio’s ‘Magdelene in Ecstasy’ was on display at a museum in Italy recently. Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita was also recently screened at Colaba’s Regal Cinema by the Film Heritage Foundation. Amerigo Vespucci, the historic sailing and training ship of the Italian Navy was recently docked in Mumbai for people to marvel, as a part of the ship’s World Tour.
This marks the first victory for the nation — who also happen to be four-time champions of the FIFA World Cup — in a major ICC event. It also marks the arrival of Italy in international cricket.
Prior to the commencement of the game, Nepal were regarded as the overwhelming favourites. And, the presumption was justified, for only a few days prior, Nepal had almost pulled off an incredible upset against England, before eventually losing by merely four runs.
It was also regarded as a game of 75 vs 30,000. For, thousands of Nepali fans had flocked Mumbai, where all of their matches will be held. The Italians were heavily outnumbers, and reliant on the 75 free tickets distributed by the ICC.
Opting to bowl first, the Italians bowled Nepal out for only 123 runs, on a wicket where 180 runs should have been scored, as Nepal’s Aarif Sheikh told The Quint. Italy’s star with the ball was leg-spinner Crishan Kalugamage, recording figures of 4-0-18-3. With his roots being in Sri Lanka, Kalugamage tosses pizza for a living when he is playing cricket for Italy. It will be safe to say that he tossed all of Nepal’s hopes into the Arabian Sea today.
Alongside Kalugamage, Ben Manenti also had a decent outing with the ball, as he took two wickets while conceding just 9 runs in his quota of four overs. Ali Hasan, JJ Smuts and Jaspreet Singh, who doubles up as an Uber driver to make ends meet, were the other Italian bowlers who got their names on the wickets column.
Born in Australia, the brothers constructed a 124-run opening wicket stand. Justin, the younger brother, played the anchor’s part with an unbeaten 44-ball 60, whilst Anthony, the older brother, was the aggressor, recording a score of 62 runs in only 32 deliveries.
Following the match’s conclusion, Italian coach John Davison told The Quint that a few drops of tear had been shed inside the dressing room. With the Uber driver Jaspreet, the pizza maker Crishan, the PE instructor Justin and the carpenter Anthony, Italy have arrived in international cricket. Benvenuti!