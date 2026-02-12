Welcome to Cricket, Azzuris — Italy Script History With First T20 World Cup Win

Prior to the commencement of the game, Nepal were regarded as the overwhelming favourites. And, the presumption was justified, for only a few days prior, Nepal had almost pulled off an incredible upset against England, before eventually losing by merely four runs.

It was also regarded as a game of 75 vs 30,000. For, thousands of Nepali fans had flocked Mumbai, where all of their matches will be held. The Italians were heavily outnumbers, and reliant on the 75 free tickets distributed by the ICC.