T20 World Cup: Almost Everything Falls Into Place for India in Win vs Zimbabwe

Per Murphy’s Law, everything going wrong for India would have meant a defeat in their fixture, and a victory for the West Indies. Had that been the case, the defending champions would already be out of the semi-final race by now.

Instead, reality leaned firmly toward Yhprum’s Law. South Africa defeated West Indies, and India made light work of Zimbabwe, securing a 72-run victory. Scoring 256/4 after being asked to bat first, they restricted the Chevrons to a total of 184/6. Almost everything that could work in India’s favour, did work in India’s favour, who now will face West Indies in a virtual quarter-final, in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on 1 March.

Here’s what went right for India in the fixture against Zimbabwe: