T20 World Cup, India vs South Africa: Is There a Route Back for Sanju Samson?

On Friday, Tilak was not seen batting at the main ground nets, instead practising in the auxiliary nets outside the stadium. Notably, with Sunday’s pitch expected to be a black-soil surface, South Africa may opt for two specialist spinners in Keshav Maharaj and George Linde. Given Tilak’s strike rate of 127.4 against left-arm orthodox spin since 2025, he could be the one to make way.

Batting at number three should not be an issue for Samson, for while he has not had that role for India, his predominant batting position in the Indian Premier League has been three. This is also the position where he has scored most runs, with 3096 runs averaging 38.22 and striking at 143.33.