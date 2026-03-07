T20 World Cup: Wouldn’t Mind Breaking Hearts to Win Trophy — Mitchell Santner

That's the goal, isn't it? To silence the crowd. I think that there is a lot of variables in T20 cricket and it is fickle at times. We've seen throughout the whole World Cup that a lot of teams are on similar pages and it comes down to some little moments in every game that changes the outcome. So I think England were very close to chasing that the other night We've seen South Africa playing very good cricket all the way through and then I guess had a little hiccup against us and you're out So I think for us it's taking confidence in that that we can If we go about our business the same way we can upset another big team and I think there's obviously a lot of pressure on India to win this World Cup at home. I mean it would be, I guess if we don't win it'd be pretty cool to win a home World Cup so I think that comes with a lot of added pressure as well. So if we can go out there and try to put, I guess, the added pressure on them and see what happens.

Mitchell Santner