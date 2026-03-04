T20 World Cup: Allen, or Alien? Finn’s Ton Secures Final Ticket for New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand opener Finn Allen scored the fastest century in this competition.
T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen scored a 100 in only 33 balls.
(Photo: X)
The semi-finals of a T20 World Cup — or any World Cup for that matter — are always likely to be closely-contested encounters, for it features the top four teams of any tournament, who have toiled hard to be at that stage. Yet, when Finn Allen was batting in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday, 4 March, it seemed to be a men-against-boys affair.
Courtesy of Allen’s knock, New Zealand have not only qualified for the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but they also recorded what was the fastest chase in this stage of the competition. Chasing a target of 170 runs against last edition’s runners-up, South Africa, New Zealand secured the victory in 12.5 overs, losing only one wicket in the process.
Allen’s century — off just 33 deliveries — happened to be the fastest in this tournament. The previous fastest was a 47-ball ton by Chris Gayle, who scored it at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai a decade ago.
Easy for Me When Timmy Is Going Like That: Finn Allen
This also happens to be the fastest T20 century in a game played between two Test-playing nations. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza had previously scored a century in 33 deliveries, but the opposition in that fixture was The Gambia.
After the game, Allen said:
Just tried to get in good positions and perform for the team. We wanted to start well and put them on the back foot early. Easy for me when Timmy is going like that. I can just watch and get him on strike. He batted on a flyer. Huge game for us. Timmy and I just kept ensuring we're looking straight and going hard.
Timmy — that is, Tim Seifert — also played a crucial hand, scoring 58 runs in 33 deliveries. Together, the Seifert-Allen pair recorded a 117-run opening stand in merely 9.1 overs.
Speaking about the duo, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said:
It was special, it was nice to watch, not going to lie. We were very happy with 170 going into the break but in T20, you never know. Wickets on the powerplay would have made it a challenge. But they took it on. And Finny just carried on. And 33-ball 100 is not bad.
Earlier, a 73-run sixth-wicket stand between Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen helped South Africa reach a total of 169/8, despite being 77/5 at one stage. For the Kiwis, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry and Cole McConchie scalped two wickets apiece.
For Aiden Markram, however, it was another case of so-year-yet-so-far, as despite playing an exciting brand of cricket and decimating favourites India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, they will have to return to the rainbow nation empty-handed.
The skipper was visibly dejected after the match, as he commented:
Massive credit to Finn Allen's knock and Seifert's knock to kill the game off as early as they did. I think we expected the wicket to play really well, looked really good to the eye. Maybe we had to try and scrape our way to 190 and we'd be in the game. Obviously disappointed in the result but really proud of these guys. Played so well in this tournament. I think we'll let the emotions settle first and foremost and then have a discussion as a group. You get back on the horse and come back. Hugely disappointed. We'll have to come out stronger and be better as a team.