T20 World Cup: Cometh the Hour, Cometh Sanju Samson as India Qualify for Semis

Sanju Samson provided the impetus to the chase by hitting a couple of maximums and a four in the third over off Akeal Hosein, but the left-arm spinner had the last laugh, as he dismissed Abhishek Sharma in that same over. The Indian opener would dearly want to forget about the events of today, as after missing a couple of catches, he could only contribute 10 runs with the bat and ended up facing 11 deliveries in the process.

A couple of overs later, Ishan Kishan lost his wicket to Jason Holder. Like his fellow southpaw, he too could only score 10 runs.

At 41/2, India were staring into a future of bleak uncertainty. Would they face premature exit — only their second semi-final non-qualification in over a decade — on their soil? In front of 60,000-odd spectators at the Eden Gardens, who cheered for the team for three hours straight?

They would not. Courtesy — Sanju Samson.