Home Sports Cricket ICC Activates Contingency Plans for Stakeholder Safety Amid Middle East Conflict
ICC Activates Contingency Plans for Stakeholder Safety Amid Middle East Conflict
Many stakeholders of cricket, including players, rely on the Dubai airport as a key transit point for travel.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:
i
ICC activates contingency plans for safety of stakeholders amid conflict in the Middle East.
(Photo: X)
✕
advertisement
Amid growing tensions in the Middle East, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has, in a press release, stated that they are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated a contingency plan to ensure safety of the stakeholders — pertaining to travel, logistics and well-being — associated with the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
In a statement issued on Saturday, 28 February, the apex cricket governing body mentioned:
While the crisis in the Middle East has no direct bearing on the conduct of the tournament, the ICC acknowledges that a significant number of personnel - including players, team management, match officials, broadcast teams, and event staff - rely on Gulf hub airports, particularly Dubai (DXB), as key transit points for onward travel to their home countries upon concluding their commitments at the event.
The safety and well-being of every individual connected to our event is the ICC’s highest priority. We have already mobilised our travel, logistics and security teams, and are working around the clock to ensure that all stakeholders can return home safely, with minimal disruption. We would also urge fans who have travelled or were planning to travel for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel.
The ICC, which has its headquarters in the United Arab Emirates' Dubai — a city subjected to attacks from Iran — has also clarified measures taken in lieu of their contingency plans.
The ICC Travel and Logistics team is actively working with major international carriers to identify and secure alternative routing options, including connections through European, South Asian and South-East Asian hubs.
The ICC security consultants are liaising with relevant authorities and will provide real-time advisories as the situation develops. A dedicated ICC Travel Support Desk has also been activated.
The ICC will continue to issue updates as the situation evolves and remains committed to the smooth and safe conclusion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.