Bullied Kid, Estranged Student, Bradman of Bowling — The Jasprit Bumrah Story

I told his mother that the kid has genuine potential. I will be honest — at no point did I think Jasprit will become the bowler he is today. But I was certain that he will at least play Ranji Trophy for Gujarat, which is a big achievement in itself. So I asked her to give me three years, where there can be no questions asked on Jasprit’s deteriorating grades. All that we ensured that he gets to the passing grade — but I cannot mould a cricketer if his aim is to be a class topper. I told her that if in three years Jasprit does not represent Gujarat, I will take all the blame upon myself and accept that I have ruined a kid’s future. But for the next three years, his undivided focus will be on cricket, and not studies. And he made his Gujarat debut within three years.

Kishore Trivedi, Jasprit Bumrah's Coach