T20 World Cup: South Africa Edge Afghanistan in Epic Double Super Over Finish

South Africa defeated Afghanistan by four runs in a double Super Over during their Group D match at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on 11 February 2026. Both teams finished with 187 runs in regulation play, leading to a dramatic sequence of two Super Overs to determine the winner. South Africa ultimately secured victory, keeping their unbeaten run in the tournament intact and dealing a significant blow to Afghanistan’s qualification hopes.
According to The Indian Express, South Africa posted 187/6 in their 20 overs, with Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton both scoring half-centuries. Afghanistan matched the total, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 84 off 42 balls keeping them in contention until the final over, which ended in a run out with two runs needed for victory.
As reported by Financial Express, the first Super Over saw Afghanistan set a target of 17 runs, which South Africa matched after Tristan Stubbs hit a six off the last ball. This forced a second Super Over, where South Africa scored 23 runs and restricted Afghanistan to 19, clinching the win by four runs.
Afghanistan’s captain Rashid Khan had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl first, making one change to the playing XI by bringing in Noor Ahmad. South Africa also made a single change, with George Linde replacing Corbin Bosch as highlighted in the pre-match coverage.
South Africa’s innings was anchored by a 114-run partnership between De Kock and Rickelton, while Afghanistan’s chase was propelled by Gurbaz’s aggressive batting. However, wickets at crucial moments, including two in one over by Lungi Ngidi, shifted the momentum. The match’s closing stages were marked by high tension, with Kagiso Rabada’s no-balls and a last-ball run out sending the contest into the Super Over phase as coverage revealed.
“In the first Super Over, Afghanistan hit 17 and then Tristan Stubbs tied it up with a six off the last ball to tie the Super Over as well,” the match summary stated.
Both teams’ line-ups featured their strongest available players, with South Africa fielding Aiden Markram as captain and Afghanistan led by Rashid Khan. The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch offered support to batters, resulting in high scores and a closely fought contest as analysis showed.
Afghanistan’s defeat leaves their qualification hopes in jeopardy, as even wins in their remaining group matches may not suffice. South Africa, meanwhile, strengthened their position at the top of Group D, having already secured a convincing win against Canada earlier in the tournament as reporting indicated.
“Afghanistan have faced South Africa three times in T20Is and has lost all three games,” the head-to-head record noted.
