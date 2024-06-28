T20 World Cup: Rohit, Axar, Buttler – Who Said What After India Beat England?

Very satisfying to win this match. We worked very hard as a unit and it was a great effort from all. We adapted really well, the conditions were challenging. This has been the success story for us so far. If bowlers and batters adapt, things fall in place. At one stage, 140-150 looked par. But we got runs in the middle, SKY and I were going well and thought we can get 20-25 more. I can set the target in my mind but I don’t want to let anyone know about it, because we have got instinctive batters. 175 was a very good score, and bowlers were fantastic. Axar and Kuldeep are gun spinners. It is tough to play shots against them in these conditions. They were calm under pressure. We had a chat after the first innings, message was to keep stumps in play. That's what they did.

Rohit Sharma