T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Is Saving Himself for the Final – Rohit Sharma

Following India's 68-run triumph over England in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma highlighted Virat Kohli’s significance in the team, noting that the talismanic batter is gearing up for the finals.
Throughout the tournament so far, Virat Kohli's bat has been relatively quiet, accumulating just 75 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.71. Against England on Thursday, he was dismissed by Reece Topley after scoring a meager 9 runs.
Speaking at the post-match conference, Rohit emphasised that Virat is a top-quality player and acknowledged his exceptional class, remarking:
He is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance. Form is never a problem. The intent is there. Absolutely backing him for the final. We have been very calm as a team. We understand the occasion. Staying composed helps you make good decisions. That'll help us make the game through. You got to play good cricket. That's what we want to do in the final.Rohit Sharma
The Indian skipper also praised spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who combined to take 6 wickets and propel India into the finals. He further commended the batting unit, noting that everyone displays instinctive play.
Axar and Kuldeep are gun spinners. It's difficult to play some shots, the pressure is on them as well but they were calm and knew what to bowl. Very pleasing with how we came through. At one stage, we were thinking 140-150, as the game went on, after that partnership, we said another 25 runs. I can set the target in my mind, but I don't want to let anyone know about it, to the batters. They are all instinctive players. I thought 170 was a very good score on this surface.Rohit Sharma
The captain expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, stating:
Very satisfying to win this game. We worked really hard as a unit. To win this game like that was a great effort from everyone. We adapted to the conditions really well. It was a challenge and we adapted. We played the conditions really well. If the players play according to the conditions, things falls in place.Rohit Sharma
