T20 World Cup: Surya Shines as Ind Qualify for Super 8 With 7-Wkt Win Over USA

T20 World Cup 2024: India Beat USA.
Image: PTI
Team India on Wednesday defeated United States of America by 7 wickets in their Group A match in T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Chasing a target of 111 runs, the visitors reached their goal with 10 balls to spare. This win propels the men in blue into the Super 8 stage of the tournament.
Shortly after, the visitors suffered another blow as their captain, also fell to Netravalkar. The Indian-origin pacer claimed Rohit Sharma's wicket in the third over, caught by Harmeet Singh after scoring just 3 runs off 6 balls.
Saurabh Netravalkar dismissed both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
With both openers gone, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 29-run partnership off 32 balls before Pant was bowled out by Ali Khan in the 8th over.
Then entered all-rounder Shivam Dube, who teamed up with Suryakumar to build a match-winning partnership of 72 runs off 65 balls. Suryakumar remained unbeaten with a half-century, scoring 50 runs, while Dube also stayed unbeaten with 31 runs, guiding the visitors to a commanding 7-wicket victory.
Put in to bat first, the host had a disappointing start on a track that offered plenty of swing and seam movement. It took Arshdeep all of one delivery to strike Shayan Jahangir's pad with a superb in-swinger.
With three overs on the scoreboard, USA were yet to score a boundary and had already lost two wickets, both in the first over to Arshdeep Singh. Andries Gous tried to slap a short-of-length delivery but was defeated by an extra bounce. The USA's only boundary in the Power-play came off a top edge that flew over fine-leg for six when Aaron Jones attempted to hook a Mohammed Siraj bumper.
After scores of 94* and 36*, Jones couldn't get going against India. He got away with a short ball that he top-edged for six off Siraj, but fell trying to pull Hardik as the ball skidded on quicker than he anticipated. It's Siraj who took the catch at fine leg to effect the dismissal. Shivam Dube, who bowled all of one over in IPL 2024, was given the ball and USA went after him immediately with eleven runs in the over.
Steven Taylor cut loose by walloping a 122kph half-tracker over deep midwicket. The USA were 42 for 3 after the halfway mark. Axar Patel was handed the ball ahead of Ravindra Jadeja and he got the dangerous Steven Taylor (24) off his second over, after conceding 12 runs in the over.
Hardik kept bowling length and short-of-a-length but got punished at the first instance of bowling. Two balls later, he drilled another straight hit off a full delivery. In the following over, Corey Anderson slog-swept Axar to the deep midwicket fence. After a crawl of a first half, USA finally got momentum towards the end and were eyeing a score of 120.
However, Kumar’s (27) journey was cut short by Arshdeep Singh courtesy of Mohammad Siraj picking a blinder at deep mid-wicket. Arshdeep ended his spell with 4 for 9 as Pandya claimed a two-fer for just 14 in four overs.
With inputs from IANS.
