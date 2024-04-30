T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Announce Squad, Nortje Picked Despite Poor Form

2024 T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram to lead as South Africa announce squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.
(Photo: PTI)
South Africa announced their squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday, 30 April, set to be held in the USA and West Indies.
Despite a rough patch in the IPL, Anrich Nortje returns to the squad after recovering from a back injury. However, Nandre Burger serves as a travelling reserve despite better form.
Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman, uncapped players have also been picked in the squad.
Kagiso Rabada and Nortje will headline the pace attack, supported by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee, while Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi will be leading the spin department.
South Africa Squad:
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi
