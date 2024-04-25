IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant Spoils Selection Suspense by Calling Dibs on T20 WC Spot

Each season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) presents a familiar tapestry of questions – Which team will be the most impressive? Who will fuel the national memers’ association's creativity? Which uncapped player will steal the limelight, in a manner that those who aren’t aware of who won the last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will become the staunchest proponents of India’s domestic circuit?

This edition is a slight deviation from the usual, in the sense that in addition to the customary, IPL 2024 presented an unhackneyed set of questions, which pertained to the 2024 T20 World Cup – India’s first real opportunity of healing the wounds from 19 November 2023.

A few of the major questions included – Who will be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner? Who will replace Mohammed Shami? Between Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, who will be India’s seam-bowling all-rounder?