India’s Squad for T20 World Cup 2024 – Every Major Question & Possible Answers

The current Orange Cap and Purple Cap owners at the IPL 2024, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are among the other certain names on the squad.

Barring the prized trio, Suryakumar Yadav – number one ranked T20I batter in ICC rankings, Hardik Pandya – though not the leader anymore but still India’s number one T20I all-rounder in the ICC rankings, and Ravindra Jadeja – boasting 66 T20I appearances, are also among the certains.