T20 WC: New Zealand Announce Squad, Williamson To Lead as Ravindra Gets Picked

New Zealand unveil 2024 T20 World Cup squad, with Kane Williamson named the captain & Rachin Ravindra in the lineup.
Kane Williamson will lead New Zealand squad at the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

(Photo: PTI)

As the 2024 T20 World Cup approaches, the New Zealand Cricket team has unveiled its squad for the prestigious event set to take place in June across the West Indies and the USA. 

Kane Williamson will captain the squad, appearing in his sixth T20 World Cup and fourth as captain. Southee is set for his seventh appearance, while Boult will make his fifth.

Among the 15-member squad, bowler Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra are the only players without prior ICC T20 World Cup experience.

Additionally, pace bowler Ben Sears will accompany the team as injury cover.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead congratulated all the players on their selection and expressed confidence in the well-balanced squad chosen for the tournament.

“I'd like to congratulate everyone named today. It’s a special time representing your country at a world tournament," Stead said.

“We expect the venues in the West Indies to offer quite varied conditions and feel we’ve selected a squad with the scope to adapt to those conditions,” he added.

  • New Zealand T20 World Cup Squad -

Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Ben Sears - Travelling Reserve

Published: 29 Apr 2024,09:46 AM IST

