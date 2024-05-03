T20 World Cup 2024: Shivam Dube Could Be India’s X-Factor

Let’s dive deep into the factors that set Shivam Dube apart & justify his inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.
Image: BCCI/Altered by The Quint
Ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad announcement, all-rounder Shivam Dube experienced a whirlwind of emotions. Anxious anticipation filled him with "butterflies" fluttering in his stomach and nights spent restlessly. Come 30 April, his anxieties were laid to rest as he received the news he had been fervently hoping for – inclusion in the 15-member Indian squad .
But what gave him the impression that he is in the running?
Dube's confidence in his selection began to take shape during the T20I series against Afghanistan in January. Being part of the playing XI made him realise that he was on the radar of the selectors for the T20 World Cup.
Dube's selection wasn't unexpected, given his consistent efforts to secure his place. However, with multiple players vying for the same spot, one of them being Rinku Singh, what sets Dube apart?
Let’s find out:
“We wanted someone who could play freely in the middle-overs, without worrying about who is bowling and who is not,” skipper Rohit Sharma explained whilst light on Shivam Dube’s inclusion in the squad.
If we look at his 2024 IPL numbers, Dube has notched up three commanding half-centuries, accumulating a total of 350 runs at an outstanding average of 50 and an impressive strike rate of 171.56. Notably, he ranks as the third-highest six-hitter in the tournament, having smashed 26 maximums.
Among those who have batted at number four and five in IPL 2024, Dube is the second-highest run-scorer. Furthermore, among batters who have scored a minimum of 100 runs from the number four position, he boasts the second-highest strike rate (186.18).
Prior to the IPL, Dube crafted two unbeaten consecutive half-centuries (60* and 63*) while batting at number four for India and earned the Player of the Series title for his tally of 124 runs across the three-match series against Afghanistan on home turf. Additionally, he contributed with seven overs of bowling across three games.
Shivam Dube's position-wise batting numbers in IPL:
|Batting Position
|Innings
|Runs
|Highest Score
|3
|1
|142
|32*
|4
|4
|756
|95*
|5
|4
|383
|66
|6
|1
|133
|57
|7
|1
|42
|12
A known power-hitter, Dube has established himself as a formidable spin-hitter. In the 2023 IPL, he excelled as a spin-hitter, playing a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings' title victory.
In the current IPL season, Dube has continued his onslaught against slower bowlers, accumulating 66 runs from just 39 deliveries at a staggering strike rate of 169.2.
Dube, a seam-bowling all-rounder, found limited opportunities to showcase his bowling skills during the majority of the 2024 IPL season due to the impact player rule. However, the team captain has expressed confidence in Dube's bowling capabilities.
On slow and two-paced wickets expected in the West Indies and the USA , Dube could come handy.
During the 2024 Afghanistan vs India T20I series, Dube contributed with seven overs of bowling across three games.
The very next day of his selection, Dube bowled his first over of IPL 2024, against Punjab Kings, and got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow’s wicket. In his T20 career, he has picked up 46 wickets at an average of 31.43 and an economy rate of 8.86. He has also scalped 8 T20I wickets for India.
