T20 World Cup: Dravid Confirms He Is in His Final Assignment as India Head Coach

India will open its Men’s T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5 and the 2007 champions warmed up in style with a 60-run win over Bangladesh at the same venue on 1 June. India have three opening options in captain Rohit Sharma, young Yashasvi Jaiswal, and talismanic Virat Kohli and who form the opening pair has been a subject of intense discussion in the cricketing circles.