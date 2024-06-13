T20 World Cup: Rohit, Arshdeep, Aaron Jones – Who Said What After Ind Beat USA?

Team India clinched a commanding 7-wicket victory over the United States of America in their Group A match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Chasing a target of 111 runs, the visitors comfortably achieved a win with 10 balls to spare. This triumph advances the men in blue to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Now, let's explore the post-match reactions from the captains of both teams, Rohit Sharma and Aaron Jones, and the player of the match, Arshdeep Singh: