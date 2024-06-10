T20 World Cup: Sandeep Lamichhane Set To Join Nepal Squad in West Indies

Sandeep Lamicchane will join the squad in West Indies
Image: Twiiter/SandeepLamichhane
Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamicchane will join the squad in West Indies for the team's last two group stage matches in the T20 World Cup 2024, country's cricket board said on Monday.
ESPNcricinfo quoted CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand as saying:
Nepal are scheduled to play South Africa and Bangladesh at Kingstown in St. Vincent on 15 June and 17 respectively. Lamichhane will be available for selection for both Group D matches in the Caribbean. In their tournament opener, Nepal lost to the Netherlands by six wickets in Dallas last week and will take on Sri Lanka in Florida on 11 June.
Sharing the news on X, Lamichhane said he has landed in West Indies and confirmed to join the squad for the last two matches in West Indies. He also expressed his gratitude to the CAN president and other office bearers.
In 52 T20Is for Nepal, the spinner has picked 98 wickets at an average of 12.58 and an economy of 6.29. The leg-spinner has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League and boasts considerable experience in the region.
