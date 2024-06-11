T20 World Cup: South Africa Beat Bangladesh in Record-Breaking New York Thriller

Spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed two wickets while defending 10 runs in the final over as South Africa came up with a brilliant bowling effort to defend the lowest score in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to beat Bangladesh by four runs in a Group D match at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With Bangladesh needing 11 runs to chase a target of 114 successfully, Maharaj bagged the wickets of Mahmudullah (20) and Jaker Ali (8) as Bangladesh were restricted to 109/7 in 20 overs. This is South Africa's third win in as many matches and has virtually sealed a place in the Super 8 stage.