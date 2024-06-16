T20 World Cup 2024: England Qualify for Super 8 With Win Over Namibia

With a sizeable target to chase, Namibia's opener started strong with Michael van Lingen and Nikolaas Davin putting up a 44-run stand before Davin retired out at the end of the sixth over.

It brought Wiese to the crease, promoted up the order, smashed two sixes and a four in successive Adil Rashid balls. But the England bowlers did what had to be done, restricting Namibia to 84/3.

Brook played a key role, taking catches to dismiss van Lingen off Chris Jordan and Wiese off Jofra Archer in the final over and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Brief scores: Brief scores: England 122/5 in 10 overs (Harry Brook 47*, Jonny Bairstow 31; Ruben Trumpelmann 2-31) beat Namibia 84/3 in 10 overs (Michael van Lingen 33, David Wiese 27; Jofra Archer 1-15) by 41 runs (DLS method).