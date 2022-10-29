T20 World Cup: Wasim Akram Criticises Babar Azam for Not Selecting Shoaib Malik

Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram strongly criticised captain Babar Azam for not being 'intelligent enough' with team selection and omitting veteran middle-order batter Shoaib Malik from Pakistan's squad for the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.



Pakistan's chances of reaching the semifinals of the T20 World Cup are now hanging by a thread after losing to Zimbabwe by one run in their second Super 12 match at Perth on Thursday, 27 October. They had previously lost to India in their opening match.

Their prolific opening pair of Azam and Mohammad Rizwan 'idn't fire and with 43 needed off 37 balls with seven wickets in hand, Pakistan's middle order crumbled in spectacular fashion to lose the match on the final ball of the innings.