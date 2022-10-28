T20 World Cup: Pak Skipper Babar Azam Aims Strong Comeback After Zimbabwe Loss

Complicated Calculations Await Pakistan

After Thursday's loss, Pakistan will need to win all three of their remaining fixtures while also relying on other results elsewhere.



The maximum number of points Babar and his side can now reach is six. So essentially, if any two of India, South Africa and Zimbabwe win two of their remaining three matches, Pakistan will not qualify for the semi-finals.



Were Pakistan to finish on six points with only one team above that tally then it could come down to net run rate, but India and South Africa are currently well ahead in that column.



However, the clearest and likeliest route to a Pakistan qualification would require them to win their three remaining matches, India to beat South Africa, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to top the group, and Zimbabwe to lose either against Bangladesh or Netherlands.



Hence, though it is not mathematically impossible, but a lot of results that need to go in Pakistan's favour for them to make it to the next round.