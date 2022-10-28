ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India Vs South Africa Date, Time, Venue, and Tickets

India vs South Africa T20 Match 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, and Tickets.
(Photo: Twitter/T20WorldCup)
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India is on the top of the ICC T20 Group 2 points table with 4 points after winning two matches - against Pakistan and the Netherlands. The men in blue seem to be in good form and are now all set to play their next match against South Africa on 30 October 2022. Post this match, India will play against Bangladesh on 2 November and Zimbabwe on 6 November 2022.
Let us read about the Date, Time, Venue, Squads, and Tickets of India's third T20 match against South Africa.
IND vs SA T20 will be played on Sunday, 30 October 2022 at 4:30 pm.
The India vs South Africa T20 match will be played at the Optus Stadium, formerly known as the Perth Stadium in western Australia.
The live telecast of India vs South Africa T20 will be available on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also enjoy the live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
The following are the team squads for the upcoming India vs South Africa T20 match.
Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Team South Africa: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Imaad Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell.
