ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India Vs South Africa Date, Time, Venue, and Tickets

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India is on the top of the ICC T20 Group 2 points table with 4 points after winning two matches - against Pakistan and the Netherlands. The men in blue seem to be in good form and are now all set to play their next match against South Africa on 30 October 2022. Post this match, India will play against Bangladesh on 2 November and Zimbabwe on 6 November 2022.

Let us read about the Date, Time, Venue, Squads, and Tickets of India's third T20 match against South Africa.