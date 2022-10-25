Virat Kohli Praises R Ashwin for Clever Batting Against Pak, Says ‘Dimag Lagaya'

From India needing 5 runs to win in three balls before that delivery was bowled, the equation came down to 2 needed in as many deliveries. While Karthik was stumped out on the next delivery, Ashwin kept his nerve to guide India to victory with a lofted shot over mid-off on the last ball.

"I told Ashwin to hit (the) ball over covers. But Ash, usne dimaag ke upar extra dimag lagaya (he used extra intelligence). That was a brave thing for him to do. The ball came inside the line and he turned it into wide," Kohli said.