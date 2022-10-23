India vs Pakistan T20 WC: Reliving Virat Kohli's Magical MCG Masterpiece

Virat Kohli was understandably the toast of the nation after producing an innings for the ages. That it came against Pakistan, and that it was fashioned on the grandest stage of all on the most seminal of occasions added greater allure and magic to an unbeaten 82 that was an innings of two parts – a scratchy 12 off 21 balls at the start, a subliminal 70 off 32 thereafter that lifted the pall of gloom which had descended on India’s rambunctious but faithful supporters.

A fascinating contest of ebbs and flows came down to the final over after India staged a heroic recovery from the depths of 31 for four, chasing 160, to bring the equation down to 16 off six deliveries. The mystery and the intrigue was no more than what the 90,293 fans at the ‘G’ deserved, for they had elevated cricket-watching to a grand spectacle.

Long before the first ball was bowled, by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, at 7 pm local time, the ‘G’ was a beehive of noise and colour, of energy and electricity, of anticipation and apprehension. By as early as 4 pm, thousands of fans had milled around the concourse outside the stadium, by the statues of Dennis Lillee and Shane Warne and Betty Cuthbert, working the music, playing the drums, breaking into spontaneous chants of ‘Bharat maata ki jai’ and the ubiquitous bhangra.

India’s supporters comfortably outnumbered their Pakistani counterparts but there was no animosity or even affected ill-will. Groups of fans wearing the colours of their respective countries broke into impromptu Bollywood numbers, including the hit Sholay song ‘Ye dosti…’ as a festive air greeted the biggest congregation of sporting fans in this country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic more than two and a half years back.