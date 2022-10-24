T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Reengineers Template for Chasing in Shortest Format

Epochal moments in sports arrive without notice. Unlike a well-planned royal coronation, these moments present themselves like an unexpected ambush. Virat Kohli produced one of those rare gems that left jaws hanging in awe, around the world of cricket.

An epoch of this nature tends to impact more than just the match or this T20 World Cup. Kohli’s masterclass has the potential to influence how chasing teams organise their innings in the short format.

The Indian team in Melbourne dispatched some wild colour and explosive character to spice up the Diwali celebrations in India. Kohli anchored a sensational come-from-behind victory against arch-rivals Pakistan, taking responsibility for a tricky chase after a disastrous start.