We’ll Have to Be Aware of Pace and Bounce of Wickets in Australia: Suryakumar

They will then move to Brisbane where they will play two warm-up matches against defending champions Australia on 17 October and last year's runners-up New Zealand on 19 October, before opening their Super 12 campaign against Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"During practice, I only concentrate on the bounce of the wicket and the pace. The ground dimensions, there are bigger grounds here... so one has to have a game plan ready. How you will score runs here, all these things are very important," said Suryakumar in a video posted by BCCI on social media.

Former India cricketer and ex-selector Saba Karim recently linked India's chances of winning the T20 World Cup in Australia to Suryakumar's form, saying it is not so easy to play with such a high strike rate in the middle overs in the T20 format, but Suryakumar's skills and experience make scoring look so easy.