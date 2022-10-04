Suryakumar Yadav: The Silver Lining in India’s Cloud-Capped ‘Sky’ Ahead of T20WC

By the time Suryakumar Yadav came to bat at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday, 2 October, India had already got off to a sublime start. After playing a crucial knock of 43 runs from 37 deliveries, skipper Rohit Sharma lost his wicket to Keshav Maharaj in the 10th over, leading to Yadav’s arrival.

These two players are no strangers – they have spent their formative years together in Mumbai. In his first-class debut, Yadav took part in the El Clasico of the Indian domestic circuit – Mumbai vs Delhi. Then only 19 years old, the situation he came to bat in was a lot more precarious than on Sunday.