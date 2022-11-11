T20 World Cup: Pak PM Takes a Dig at India After 10-Wicket Loss Against England

Akhtar targeted India's bowling as the key area of concern -- selection of Mohammed Shami in the squad, exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal -- who the pacer believes could've been of use in the semifinal.



"All of a sudden they added Shami to the squad, he's a good fast bowler, but didn't deserve to be in the squad. I can't tell what the final XI is for India right now. I don't think India has depth in spin bowling. Chahal could've played well. He wasn't included in the lineup. If Adil Rashid can play, why not Chahal?," he said.



"On a flat track, they (England) were successful in revealing that Indian fast bowling doesn't have an express pacer. They don't have a cut for role spinners. The team went in with confusing selection calls. The Indian fast bowlers are reliant on conditions, they'd only do well if assisted by them," he added.