T20 World Cup: Pakistan Qualify for Final With Comfortable Victory Over NZ

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand lost the wicket of Finn Allen (4) in the very first over. Allen hit Shaheen Afridi for a boundary in the first ball of the over but the left-arm pacer trapped him in front of the wicket on the third delivery to give Pakistan an early breakthrough.



Skipper Kane Williamson then joined Devon Conway in the middle and they took the Black Caps innings forward by rotating strikes well and hitting boundaries at regular intervals. Conway (21 off 20) was more aggressive between the two and he looked set to take on the Pakistan bowlers after spending enough time in the middle before Shadab nailed the direct hit at the non-striker's end to get rid of the left-hander batter, leaving New Zealand to 38-2 at the end of six overs.



Glenn Phillips, who has been the man in form for New Zealand, showed his aggressive intent by hitting a boundary but he couldn't carry his innings longer as spinner Mohammad Nawaz dismissed him on the last ball of his opening over.



At 49-3 after eight overs, New Zealand were in a spot of bother, needing a partnership to bail them out. Daryl Mitchell, who hadn't had a great performance so far in the tournament, joined hands with a well-set Williamson to rescue their team.



Both Mitchell and Williamson took their time to settle down and the scoring rate didn't look good for New Zealand at the end of 10 overs, but they regrouped during the drinks break and smacked 28 runs off the next 13 balls to lift themselves. The duo picked their areas to score, nudged the ball in the gaps and got twos at will to keep the score-board ticking for the Kiwis. Mitchell hit leg-spinner Shadab for a six to bring up their fifty stand.



Williamson and Mitchell stitched a crucial 68-run stand for the fourth wicket to lead the recovery and set the stage for a good finish for the Kiwis but Afridi had other plans. It was a slower delivery from Afridi and Williamson shuffled across to scoop but he got bowled during the process.



Thereafter, Mitchell continued his fighting knock and reached his fifty. He along with Neesham tried hard to hit big shots during the last few overs but Pakistan bowlers were disciplined enough to keep New Zealand to 152-4 in 20 overs.



Shaheen Afridi was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with his 2/24, and Mohammad Nawaz (1/12) was the other wicket-taker.



