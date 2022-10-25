Between Sham and Shine, Tireless Warrior Mohammed Shami Is Trying To Draw a Line

Mohammed Shami was handed the ball for his second spell in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign opener against Pakistan at a crucial juncture in the game. The scales had just tipped in Pakistan’s favour, and the complexion of the game had gone through a full-blown transformation.

Thousands of Indian cricket loyalists, who had cheered for their team throughout the day without showing a tinge of exhaustion, had just started to lose their voices. In T20 cricket, six deliveries are enough to turn a game on its head, and the Indian cricket team was learning it the hard way.