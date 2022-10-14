Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

On Friday, 14 October, the All-India Selection Committee announced Mohammed Shami as the replacement of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the competition earlier this month, owing to a back stress fracture. Shami and Deepak Chahar, who had originally been named on the standby list, were among the front-runners to replace Bumrah, but Chahar too sustained an injury during India’s series against South Africa.