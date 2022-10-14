Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad
T20 World Cup 2022: Pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have been included on India's standby list.
On Friday, 14 October, the All-India Selection Committee announced Mohammed Shami as the replacement of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the competition earlier this month, owing to a back stress fracture. Shami and Deepak Chahar, who had originally been named on the standby list, were among the front-runners to replace Bumrah, but Chahar too sustained an injury during India’s series against South Africa.
Shami departed for Australia on Wednesday, 12 October. His inclusion in the 15-man squad and Chahar’s omission has opened up two vacant seats on the standby list of the Indian team.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that those two places will be taken up by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who will leave for Australia soon.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly," the BCCI wrote in a statement.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.