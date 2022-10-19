T20 World Cup 2022 India vs New Zealand Warm-Up: When & Where To Watch

IND vs NZ T20 Cricket Score LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch the India vs New Zealand match.
(Photo: AP)
India is enjoying their winning strike as the cricket team wins the two warm-up matches in the T20 World Cup 2022. They had a match against Western Australia last week before the home team bounced back to beat India in the second match. Rohit Sharma led the team earlier this week and the team won the match by six runs, all thanks to the exceptional last-over bowling from Mohammed Shami.
Today India will be facing the 2021 runner-up, New Zealand, for a warm-up match, and it is their last chance to gear up for the tournament. We are here with all the details regarding the timings, and live streaming details of the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup warm-up match.
India's line-up: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami
New Zealand's predicted line-up: Finn Allen (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Philips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
Where will India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match be played?
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at Gabba, Brisbane.
At what time will the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match start?
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup warm-up match in India?
Fans can watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match on Star Sports.
Where can people watch the live stream of the India vs New Zealand warm-up match in India?
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup warm-up match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.
