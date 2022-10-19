T20 World Cup 2022 India vs New Zealand Warm-Up: When & Where To Watch

India is enjoying their winning strike as the cricket team wins the two warm-up matches in the T20 World Cup 2022. They had a match against Western Australia last week before the home team bounced back to beat India in the second match. Rohit Sharma led the team earlier this week and the team won the match by six runs, all thanks to the exceptional last-over bowling from Mohammed Shami.

Today India will be facing the 2021 runner-up, New Zealand, for a warm-up match, and it is their last chance to gear up for the tournament. We are here with all the details regarding the timings, and live streaming details of the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup warm-up match.