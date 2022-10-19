T20 World Cup 2022: England Preview – Predicted XI, Strengths, Weaknesses & More

The record books will portray England as a team that has not lifted the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup since 2010, but if the other sides were asked which style they are basing their approach on ahead of the 2022 edition of the competition, most might name the Three Lions.

The ‘template setters’ are, quite unsurprisingly, one of the firm favourites to get their hands on the coveted silverware this time around. They have the ammunition, but as highlighted by the defeats in their 23 T20I matches, the fireworks in England’s armoury can often backfire, making their performances range from the most exemplary to the astonishingly baffling.