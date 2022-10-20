India’s Tour of Bangladesh to Begin With 3 ODIs, Followed by 2 Tests in December

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday, 20 October announced the schedule for India’s tour of Bangladesh, which will begin with three ODIs from 4 December to be held at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

After the end of the ODIs, India will play two Tests against Bangladesh, firstly at Chattogram from 14 to 18 December at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, and then the second Test at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

After the tour ends, India will depart Bangladesh on 27 December.