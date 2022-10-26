T20 World Cup: 5 Key Netherlands Players to Watch Out for in Australia

Their group stage displays threw light upon the fact that in sport, especially T20 cricket, numbers really don’t matter and results go could go either way.

However, unlike India, Netherlands did not have the positive start to their Super 12 campaign as they lost to Bangladesh by nine runs on Monday, 24 October.

With the Super 12 matches now underway only time can tell what’s in store for the Dutch. It might be too early to write them off as well given the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

Netherlands already proved that they have the potential to punch above their weight with victories over UAE and Namibia in the group stages. Having said that, let’s look at five key players to watch out for in the Scott Edwards-led side.