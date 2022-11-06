T20 World Cup 2022: India To Face England in Semi-Finals, Pak Will Clash With NZ

T20 World Cup 2022: India will face England in the semi-finals.
(Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
After an enthralling Super 12 stage, we have got the four semi-finalists of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 – India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England. These four teams will be seen giving their absolute best, battling with all their might for a place in the final.
With a 75-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday, 6 November, India finished as the table-toppers in Group B. They will be up against the second-placed team of Group A, England, in the semi-finals.
Despite losing to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan managed to make it to the semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. They finished second in the Group 2 standings.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Semi-Final fixtures.
In the semi-finals, Babar Azam's team will be up against a flamboyant New Zealand side, who finished first in Group 1 standings. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, 9 November.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals:
Pakistan vs New Zealand - 9 November, Sydney Cricket Ground
India vs England - 10 November, Adelaide Oval
(Both matches will start at 1:30pm IST).
