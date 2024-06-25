T20 WC: India’s Road to Trophy Confirmed – Check Semi-Final Opponent, Date, Time

India will face England in the semifianls.
Images: PTI
On Monday, 22 June, Team India secured a place in the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eight stage clash at St Lucia’s Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
With this victory, the Men in Blue topped their group, winning all three games and accumulating 6 points with a net run rate of +2.017.
The semifinal will take place at Providence Stadium in Guyana on 27 June, 8:00pm (IST).
The India vs England semifinal faces a significant rain threat with forecasts predicting an 88 percent chance of heavy rain in Guyana on match day.
Notably, there is no reserve day scheduled for the second semifinal.
