T20 WC: Rohit Stars as India Qualify for Semifinals, Beat Australia by 24 Runs

India secured a semifinal berth after defeating by 24 runs in a crucial Super Eight stage clash of the ICC Men’s at the St Lucia’s Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Monday, 24 June.
Chasing a daunting target of 206 runs, Australia could manage to post only 181/7 at the end of 20 overs.
Australia’s chase started with an early setback as Arshdeep Singh removed opener David Warner in the very first over. Warner, after scoring 6 runs off as many balls, was caught by Suryakumar Yadav.
Captain Mitchell Marsh then joined Travis Head to build a strong partnership of 81 runs off 48 balls. However, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav ended this partnership in the 9th over by dismissing Marsh, with Axar Patel taking a spectacular catch to complete the dismissal. Marsh had contributed 37 runs off 28 balls before his departure.
Axar Patel dealt another blow to Australia by dismissing Marcus Stoinis in the 15th over. Stoinis, who had scored just 2 runs, was caught by Hardik Pandya.
As pressure mounted on Australia, Arshdeep Singh returned in the 18th over to strike twice, dismissing Matthew Wade and Tim David. With 29 needed off the final over, the batters on crease could only score 4 runs. Thus, falling short of the target by 24 runs.
Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial 16-ball innings, scoring 31 runs.
Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Hardik Pandya chipped in with 31, 28, and 27 not out respectively to take India to a fabulous total, where 15 sixes were hit – the most maximums hit by them in a T20 World Cup game.
Despite Rohit’s brutal assault, Australia did well to come back, with Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis taking two wickets each, while Josh Hazlewood was superb in his spell of 1-13.
Pushed into batting first, India suffered a body blow in the second over when Virat Kohli fell for a five-ball duck after his attempt to pull Hazlewood resulted in the top edge being caught by Tim David running 26m from his right at mid-on.
Starc tried to swing the ball into Rohit but bowled full and wide balls, which the India skipper lofted twice over cover for consecutive sixes. It was followed by Rohit hammering Starc over mid-on for four and slog-sweeping plus top-edging him (on a full toss) for two more sixes to take 29 runs off the third over.
Rohit welcomed Pat Cummins with an almighty slog-sweep going over the stadium roof at 100m before rain intervened. After a ten-minute rain interruption, Rohit continued to go berserk with a slice and top-edge getting him two more fours, before bringing up his fifty in just 19 balls.
Though Stoinis had Pant holing out to long-off, Rohit carried on by pulling Stoinis for two fours, followed by Suryakumar square driving, swiping through long leg, and lofting over extra cover to take three quick boundaries.
Dube got going with an upper cut off Starc going for four, followed by smacking Zampa for a big six over deep mid-wicket and driving Stoinis through mid-off for four more. Suryakumar Yadav heaved Stoinis for six and cut Starc in the gap between backward point and short third-man for four more.
But Starc had the last laugh by getting Suryakumar to cut a wide off-cutter behind to the keeper in his final over. Pandya broke the brief lean period by slapping Cummins for four and using his bottom hand to hit sixes over extra cover and long-off. Despite Dube holing out to deep cover off Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja’s flicked six off Cummins in the final over took India past 200.
With inputs from IANS.
