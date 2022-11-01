T20 WC: India Will Take Call on Karthik's Fitness on Morning of Bangladesh Game

With the Indian team management choosing to invest in his finishing skills in the shortest format of the game, Karthik hasn't got enough time in the tournament to apply finishing touches to India's innings.

He has batted only twice in the tournament, facing two balls against Pakistan, especially while facing spin bowling, which isn't his forte. Against South Africa, Karthik arrived at the crease before the 10th over and though he shared a 52-run stand with a belligerent Suryakumar Yadav for the sixth wicket, he failed to fire, which was the case with almost all Indian batters.

"Again, tough for someone like DK, to assess how he's gone. You don't get to play too many games; he got one ball against Pakistan at the back end and didn't bat against Netherlands. I thought he was building a pretty good partnership with Surya. At that stage, we needed a really good partnership just to stabilise us.

"It was set up for him, but again that's the nature of this game. You play that high-risk shot and you can get out on that shot, which is why people need to be supported and backed as much as possibly can in these formats because people, especially in positions like DK batting at five and six, you don't get enough balls (to play)," stated Dravid.