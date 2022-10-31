T20 World Cup: Physio Will Give the Report on Karthik’s Injury, Says Bhuvneshwar

Sunday was supposed to be the night where India would be using their experience of a ten-day camp in Perth from early October in their important Super 12 match of men's T20 World Cup against South Africa.

But barring Rohit Sharma winning the toss and fast bowlers reducing South Africa to 24/3 in 5.3 overs, nothing went their way at all.

Moreover, they also had to deal with their first-choice wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who made six runs with the bat, had to walk off the field during South Africa's run-chase due to a lower back injury. In his absence, Rishabh Pant took up keeping duties for the rest of the match.