Sydney Cricket Ground Names Gate After Sachin Tendulkar on His 50th Birthday

SCG Is My Favourite Ground Away From Home: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar and Lara now have joined Sir Donald Bradman, Alan Davidson and Arthur Morris by having a set of gates named in their honour at the SCG.

Tendulkar averaged 157 in Tests in Sydney and scored three iconic centuries in Moore Park, a love affair in a league of its own in the modern era rivalled only by Usman Khawaja's average of 130.83 at the same ground.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India," Tendulkar said. "I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92. It is a great honour to have the gates used by all visiting cricketers to access the field of play at the SCG named after me and my good friend Brian," he said.

"I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia for this kind gesture. I look forward to visiting the SCG soon," the master blaster further added.