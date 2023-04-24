In Photos: Revisit Sachin Tendulkar’s Various Milestones on His 50th Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his birthday at the Wankhede Stadium during MI vs PBKS
Image: BCCI
Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with media at an event ahead of his 50th birthday, in Mumbai, Friday, 21 April, 2023.
In this Friday, 16 March, 2012 file photo, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 100th century during the Asia Cup cricket match against Bangladesh, in Dhaka.
In this Tuesday, 4 Feb, 2014 file photo, Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after being conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
In this Thursday,14 Nov, 2013 file photo, Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar after being felicitated by the BCCI before the start of his 200th Test at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
In this Tuesday, 7 Aug, 2012 file photo, Cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar and actress & MP Rekha while casting their votes for the election of Vice President at Parliament house in New Delhi.
In this Monday, 4 June, 2012 file photo, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after taking oath as Rajya Sabha member at Parliament House in New Delhi.
In this Wednesday, 30 March, 2011 file photo, Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani shakes hands with India's Sachin Tendulkar as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh interacts with Virender Sehwag prior to the start of the Cricket World Cup semifinal match between India and Pakistan, in Mohali.
In this Wednesday, 9 March, 2011 file photo, India's cricketer Sachin Tendulkar looks up as he miscues a hit during a Cricket World Cup match against Netherlands in New Delhi
In this Monday, 11 Oct, 2010 file photo, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar celebrates after completing his 150 runs on Day 3 of the 2nd test match against Australia at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
In this Sunday, 10 Oct, 2010 file photo, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar looks up in the sky after completing his careers 14000 Test runs on Day 2 of the second Test match between India and Australia at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.
In this Friday, 10 Feb. 2006 file photo, Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar being greeted by Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf on the eve of the second ODI between India and Pakistan, while Captain Rahul Dravid looks on, in Islamabad.
In this Saturday, 26 Feb, 2000 file photo, Indian Skipper Sachin Tendulkar collects the man of the match award from MCA President and Union Minister for Heavy Industry Manohar Joshi, in Mumbai.
In this Wednesday, 10 March, 2004 file photo, Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee shakes hands with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar at his residence in New Delhi. Indian Cricket team called on Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee before their departure to Pakistan for historic series. Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid are also seen.
In this Wednesday, 13 Oct, 2010 file photo, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar being felicitated by KSCA Secretary Brijesh Patel for his 14000 runs in test cricket before the start of 5th day's play of the 2nd test match at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
In this Saturday, 17 Aug, 2013 file photo, Sachin Tendulkar, formber Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid during the 75th platinum jubilee celebration of Karnataka State Cricket Association in Bengaluru.
